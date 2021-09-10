20 years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed in an attack that changed the world forever.

The Independent has pieced together footage from those in New York on that historic day, showing what the 9/11 attacks looked like for ordinary people.

College students, news crews, firefighters and passers-by make up some of the people who managed to record key events on 11 September 2001.

These attacks spawned 20 years of international conflict and terrorism across much of the West and Middle East.

The effects of 9/11 are still visible today, marked with the recent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.