The 11 September, 2001 terror attacks spawned 20 years of international conflict and terrorism across much of the West and Middle East.

The wars launched in Afghanistan and Iraq following 9/11 caused fragility in the region. The ensuing Arab Spring, Syrian civil war and rise of Isis exacerbated the bloodshed and chaos.

The recent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and subsequent swift takeover of the country by the Taliban has ensured that trouble in the region is far from over.