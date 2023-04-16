Four killed, several injured after shooting at birthday party in Alabama

Four people were killed and at least 16 wounded over the weekend after a “Sweet-16” birthday party turned violent in Dadeville, Alabama.

The party took place Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, witnesses told WRBL.

According to police, gunfire erupted at the party around 10:30pm, injuring more than 16 people and killing four.

Witnesses told WRBL that most of the more than 20 victims are teens, though that information has not been confirmed by police.

