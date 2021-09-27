Attorneys have reached a deal for the “unconditional release” from supervision of John Hinckley Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

US District Court Judge Paul Friedman said on Monday that he will approve the deal, which stipulates that Hinckley will be released next year. Until now, the would-be assassin has been living under supervision outside a mental health facility in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Prosecutors have agreed to the 2022 release, under the condition that Hinckley be monitored for the next nine months.

A lawyer for Hinckley said his client no longer poses a threat.