Ayman al-Zawahiri: Who was the al-Quaeda leader?

Joe Biden announced on Monday, 1 August, that the al-Quaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike.

The CIA killed al-Zawahiri in a counter-terrorism operation on Sunday, 31 August.

According to the FBI, al-Zawahiri is a physician and the founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ), which opposes the secular Egyptian Government. The group, led by al-Zawahiri, merged with al-Qaeda.

Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden’s personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Quaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed by US forces.

