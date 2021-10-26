President Joe Biden is campaigning for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe

A week before the election, the race between Mr McAuliffe and his rival Republican Glenn Youngkin is too close to call.

This comes after number of other political big-hitters made appearances for Mr McAuliffe, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, first lady Jill Biden and former President Obama.

The president's presence is a gamble, with his approval ratings steadily dropping in the state as he attempts to pass his spending and reconciliation packages through congress.

