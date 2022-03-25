Biden eats pizza with US soldiers in Poland

President Biden sat down to eat pizza with troops from the 82nd Airborne division, after landing in Poland on Friday.

Mr Biden is on an official visit in Poland to meet with President Duda and attend a briefing on the humanitarian response to the Ukraine-Russia war as well as on the flow of refugees fleeing the country.

There was a change in the president’s schedule after President Andrzej Duda’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Warsaw.

