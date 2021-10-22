President Joe Biden pushed back at skeptics on Thursday, insisting that compromise could be found in Congress on two key spending proposals that make up much of his domestic agenda.

"I do think I'll get a deal," he told host Anderson Cooper during a CNN townhall.

"It's all about compromise," said Biden. "You know, compromise has become a dirty word, but bipartisanship and compromise still has to be possible."

"Everybody's been saying, 'that's crazy, you can't do it,'" he said. "If we can't eventually in this country we're in deep trouble."

