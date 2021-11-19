Joe Biden pardoned turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly on Friday, as the US president celebrated his first Thanksgiving in office. The Democrat saved the two turkeys from being slaughtered during a ceremony at the White House, continuing a popular presidential tradition.

"From the Biden family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving, and may God bless you all, and may God protect our troops," said Biden, before walking over to pardon Peanut Butter, who clucked shortly afterwards.

He then kneeled down to pardon Jelly and wished everyone a "happy, happy, happy Thanksgiving".