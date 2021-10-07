Throughout much of the 1980s and ‘90s, President Joe Biden showed unwavering support for the death penalty, frequently holding it up as the ultimate example of his “tough on crime” stance.

But after decades of taking a consistent pro-death penalty position, Mr Biden appeared to change his mind. Footage from 2019, as the then-presidential candidate hit the campaign trail, shows Mr Biden congratulating New Hampshire for abolishing the practice. Mr Biden praised the first-in-the-nation primary state, saying: “Congratulations to y’all ending the death penalty.”

It was one of the first indicators of the president’s softening attitudes towards capital punishment.