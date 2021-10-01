Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will get both major parts of his infrastructure proposal.

This comes after Democrats failed to vote a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August on Thursday night.

Progressives in the House and Senator Bernie Sanders announced their opposition to the bill if it did not include a larger social welfare bill, whilst conservative Democrats such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have raised objections over the $3.5 trillion price tag.