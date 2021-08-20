A five-year-old with cancer has been granted his wish of becoming a police officer with the Miami PD after being ‘sworn in’ on his birthday.

Jeremiah Valera has been battling stage four neuroblastoma for a year and after the North Miami Police Department heard it was his dream to become a police officer, they stepped in to fulfill his wish.

The force in association with Mystic Force Foundation held a ceremony and swore Jeremiah in as their youngest ever police officer with the young boy able to ride in a patrol car and handle a police horse.