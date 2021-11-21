CNN host Jim Acosta made a strong statement while on-air branding Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson “bulls*** factory employee of the year”.

The remark on the controversial presenter follows a comment from Carlson that Kamala Harris, the vice president, “isn’t from this country” because “she really grew up in Canada”.

Acosta said: “Tucker Carlson, your suggestion … has put you over the top. We once honoured you with the distinction of bulls*** factory employee of the month, but now that 2021 is coming to an end, we decided to recognise you as our first ever bulls*** factory employee of the year.”