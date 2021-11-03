Polls have closed in the race for the next governor of Virginia, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe has sought a return to the office he left four years ago in a tight race against Republican business executive Glenn Youngkin.

Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls.

With roughly 60 per cent of the votes tallied, elections analysts are predicting a Republican win.

