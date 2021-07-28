Dog wakes up homeowner as fire tears through Florida home

A Florida homeowner is thanking his dog, Maggie, for saving him as she started barking to wake him up when a fire was tearing through his home early on the morning of Wednesday (28 July).

Local fire crews worked for hours to put out the massive house fire that broke out on Clayton Street in northwest Orange County at around 3am.

The homeowner, Joel Rosa, thanks his little dog Maggie for saving him – as without her barking, he might not have woke up to see the fire engulfing his home.