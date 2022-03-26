Watch live as Donald Trump holds rally in Georgia

Donald Trump returns to the crucial battleground state of Georgia on Saturday evening to hold a campaign-style rally in support of a number of candidates he’s endorsed in the state.

He will be joined by two main speakers in the city of Commerce, ex-NFL running back Herschel Walker and former Senator David Perdue.

Both Republican candidates are at the top of Trump’s ticket and Walker, with the former president’s backing, is the clear front-runner in this year’s GOP Senate primary in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Perdue hopes to challenge incumbent governor Brian Kemp.