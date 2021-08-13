The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Covid-19 vaccine booster shots this week for those with compromised immune systems, according to reports.

The FDA amendment of the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could happen as soon as August 12th.

An FDA spokesperson said: “The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals. The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future”.