Mother finds two-year-old locked inside Florida daycare on her own

A mother found her two-year-old locked inside a Florida daycare on her own in shocking footage.

Stephanie Martinez arrived at the KinderCare Learning Center and saw her daughter locked inside through a window on the front door, according to a Plantation Police Department incident report.

Emergency services were then called with the local fire department breaking open the door and letting the girl free.

Martinez told NBC Miami that her daughter is “super traumatized” from the incident.

