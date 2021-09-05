On September 4, Central Florida first responders were welcomed home after being sent to some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas by Hurricane Ida.

The crew was part of the Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 led by the Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue, and Seminole County Fire Department and was deployed on August 30.

The mission to Louisiana included 40 team members and one K-9 from Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties, along with the cities of Orlando, Kissimmee, Melbourne, and Clermont.