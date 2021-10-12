Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has said that Gabby Petito died of strangulation, and she was likely killed 3-4 weeks before her body was discovered on 19 September.

The bleak details came on Tuesday as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr Blue said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, in a confirmation of the initial autopsy results that were released last month.

