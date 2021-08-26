A sheriff’s office in Georgia released a video showing a handcuffed corrections officer’s uniform being cut off with scissors after he was found to be allegedly moving contraband to inmates.

After cutting it, the officer says: “You come to our jail and do this, this is what it’s going to get to.”

Turning to the semi-naked corrections officer he adds: “You’re a disgrace to this uniform and you need to go to jail for good. This is a warning.”

The sheriff’s office said that as a result of a now-concluded investigation, Dayton Beasley was removed from his position and arrested on multiple charges.