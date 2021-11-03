Watch the election night party for Republican Glenn Youngkin after polls closed in the race for the next governor of Virginia.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe has sought a return to the office he left four years ago in a tight race against business executive Mr Youngkin.

With roughly 60 per cent of the votes tallied, elections analysts predict the Republican will win the race, a serious blow for the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden. Both parties are looking at the race for clues about how next year’s midterm elections might pan out.

