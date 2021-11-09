Gaige Grosskreutz testified in court on 8 November, during the second week of the double homicide trial for Mr Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces five felonies after fatally shooting two men and injuring Mr Grosskreutz in the aftermath of racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August, 2020.

When asked by prosecutor Thomas Binger what was going through his mind in that moment, Mr Grosskreutz replied: “That I was going to die.”

He said he “was very close to the defendant” and believed there was a “high likelihood that he would be shot himself.”