US President Joe Biden has said he supports the jury's not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who faced homicide charges over the shooting of three men in Wisconsin last year. Speaking to the press on Friday, Biden revealed that he "didn't watch the trial" but confirmed he "[stands] by what the jury has concluded".

"The jury system works and we have to abide by it," he said.

Mittenhouse, now 18, travelled to Kenosha amid unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Two of the men shot by Mittenhouse died, while the third survived.