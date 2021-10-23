Watch live as former president Barack Obama hits the campaign trail to rally support for candidate Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of Virginia governor race against Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.

According to a recent Monmouth University poll, it will be a close race, with a projected tie of 46 percent to 46 percent among registered voters.

To compensate for recently losing the lead this month, McAuliffe has recruited Obama, as well as other prominent Democrats.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are amongst those who agreed to lobby on McAuliffe’s behalf.