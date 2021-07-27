Tesla rival Lucid Motors shares rise on first day of public trading

Shares in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors rose on Monday after the company’s public debut on the Nasdaq, ahead of the release of their first production car this year.

CEO Peter Rawlinson spoke to Cheddar News’ Closing Bell about the Tesla competitor's IPO and getting its first car – the Lucid Air – ready for delivery by the end of the year.

Rawlinson also discussed the impact of the global chip shortage on production and how Lucid intends to overcome those obstacles.