A CNN public relations executive posted security camera footage appearing to show a drive-by shooting in his Washington DC suburban neighbourhood.

Matt Dornic, the network’s head of strategic communications, posted the video to his Twitter account with the caption: “Here’s a video of me dodging random gunfire in NW DC last night at 8.42pm. This is unacceptable.”

The footage from a neighbour’s security camera shows Mr Dornic walking along the sidewalk as a car drives past. Nine or 10 gunfire-sounding noises can be heard as the man darts away from the street and into an alley.