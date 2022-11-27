Bodycam footage shows the moment two NYPD officers and a bystander pulled a man from the subway tracks, after he ‘accidentally fell’.

The incident happened around 4pm ET on Thursday (24 November) at the 116th Street station in East Harlem.

A member of the public was already trying to help the man, when officers dived onto the tracks as a train was approaching, and pulled him to safety.

He was taken to hospital after he sustained injuries to his arms and back.

