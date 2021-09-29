Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire after arguing that abortions should be banned because they “scar your soul” and that women should be told that “the best thing they can ever do in their whole life is to be a mother”.

Ms Greene was speaking to right-wing streaming site Real America’s Voice when she said that the federal government should restrict reproductive rights in order to protect the “souls” of women and make them “better people” by removing access to abortion care.