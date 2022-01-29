Independent TV

Suspect pepper sprays Walmart security after stealing

Suspect pepper sprays Walmart security after stealing

The Phoenix Police Department is pleading for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart and pepper sprayed employees in the face in December.

The suspect entered the Metrocenter Walmart near Dunlap Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on 20 December.

The man took a backpack and when confronted by store employees he pepper sprayed them in the face and fled the store, authorities said in a press release.

The suspect is believed to be a 5.6 foot, 150-pound Hispanic male in his early 20s with blonde and brown hair.

The investigation remains ongoing.

