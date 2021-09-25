Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was shot through a door by a man barricaded in his own home.

James Allen Jackson, who battered an elderly relative and shot a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside his home for several hours.

Mr.Jackson ambushed deputies and fired a single shot through a closed door, striking Deputy Gonzalez who was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he received treatment and was later released.

The shooter faces two counts of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer and a Domestic Violence charge.