Republican Senators have voted against a resolution that would have kept the government open and lifted the debt limit to prevent a default on the nation’s credit.

The Senate voted 49-49 after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, switched his vote so he could bring the measure up again. The measure required 60 votes to pass and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that he would not vote to increase the debt limit.

“The Republican Party has solidified itself as the party of default,” Mr Schumer said on the floor of the Senate after the vote.