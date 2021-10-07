Bodycam video footage has shown the touching moment rescuers found three missing children in a Texas forest.

The youngsters, two aged six and one seven-year-old, were uninjured after getting lost as they played in a dry creek in the Sam Houston National Forest.

A volunteer who knew the forest well went into after authorities raised the alarm that the children had gone missing. Sergeant Jason Smith of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office caught the moment the volunteer brought the children out on his body cam. He is heard saying “I got ‘em, I got ‘em” on his radio.