Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his friend Susan Berman at her Beverly Hills home.

The 78-year-old real estate heir was found guilty last month of shooting Ms Berman, 55, in the back of the head in December 2000.

A jury also found him guilty of the special circumstances of lying in wait and killing a witness, which in California carried the mandatory life sentence without the possibility of early release.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here