Several people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning. Police say a fight broke out in a classroom and a student opened fire. They named Timothy George Simpkins, a black male aged 18-years-old, as a “person of interest”.

Police arrived shortly before 11.30am after receiving reports of an “active shooter” on the loose at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Police said four people were injured, three were injured, and one sustained minor injuries.