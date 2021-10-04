A routine sweep for drugs and weapons on an Amtrak train ended with two dead and two injured after passengers opened fire on federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

DEA and Tucson Police Department boarded the train to detain a man on the upper level of the double-decker train when a second man pulled a handgun and began firing.

Dramatic video footage from the assault was captured on live webcams surrounding the train station. After exchanging several rounds of fire with police, the second gunman barricaded himself in a bathroom on the lower level where he was later found dead.