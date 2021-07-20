Soulja Boy given 3-year restraining order after sexual assault allegations

Soulja Boy has been given a three-year restraining order against a woman who is suing him for alleged assault.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the rapper has agreed to a court order that requires him to stay away from the unidentified woman until 16 July 2024.

As reported by Complex magazine, the restraining order was granted following reports that the unnamed woman filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy – real name DeAndrew Cortez Way – in January.

The claimant filed a lawsuit accusing the 30-year-old of domestic violence, sexual battery, negligence and assault, as well as other charges related to their relationship.