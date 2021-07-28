Susan Sarandon has appeared at a protest against NY Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” of progressive lawmakers outside the congresswoman’s office in the Bronx .

The actor told the gathered crowd: “If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us.”

The protest was described as a Medicare for All rally, with organisers calling on Ocasio-Cortez to do everything in her power to make this goal into a reality.