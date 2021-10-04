New York City teachers are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest a mandate requirement for school staff to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or face unpaid leave if they refuse. Demonstrators chanted "My body, my choice. The vaccine you won't force" as they held up traffic in the city.

Taking effect on Monday in the nation’s largest school system, the mandate does not include a test-out option but does allow for medical and religious exemptions. It is seen as a key test for mandate roll-outs across the country.