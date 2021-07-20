The US Coast Guard has rescued three men who were found standing on the top of the hull of their ship about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the three men as they were waving from the water on Friday, 16 July.

The above video shows the men being hoisted into the helicopter before they were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base, where they were evaluated by emergency personnel – and no injuries were reported.