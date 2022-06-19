Donald Trump has claimed he’s read that he’s the ‘most popular person’ in the US with the Hispanic community, and is “doing damn well” with the Black community.

Giving a speech to supporters, the former president was met with cheers of “you are” back at him as he smirked.

“The Hispanic community has never seen anything like it,” he said. “They actually said I’m the most popular person, or political person, with the Hispanics...and I’m doing damn well with the Black community.”

In 2020, 8% of the Black community voted for Trump.

