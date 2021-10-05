A man has been taken into custody after US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”.

Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.

US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers arrested Mr Melvin after he refused to speak with negotiators.