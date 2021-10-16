President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are attending a memorial service on Saturday (16 October) to honour all those who lost their lives working in law enforcement in 2019 and 2020.

The White House has also issued a proclamation to order flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings through the US on Saturday.

The president has historically been a loyal ally to law enforcement, dating back to his days as a senator when he helped to craft the 1994 crime bill with the aid of law enforcement.

