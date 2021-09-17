Watch live as thousands of white flags are unveiled to honour US Covid deaths

An art installation to represent the growing death toll from Covid-19 in the US is being unveiled on the National Mall after over 660,000 Americans have lost their lives thus far.

“In America: Remember” by DC-based artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg comprises 660,000 small white flags to represent all those who have lost their lives to Covid.

Visitors to the installation can personalize one of the flags to honour a lost loved one or submit a message online that will be written on a flag by a volunteer.