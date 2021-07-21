Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has been extradited from New York to California, where he will face further rape and assault charges as the charges surrounding the ex-movie mogul persist.

Weinstein’s spokesman confirmed the development on Tuesday, with The New York Department of Corrections telling Reuters that Weinstein was handed over to officials for transport to California around 9.25am ET.

Weinstein’s lawyers had fought his extradition from the state, but a New York judge cleared the path for the former producer to stand trial on the West Coast.