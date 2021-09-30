White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing. Ms Psaki will field questions just after the Senate passed a stop-gap bill to avoid a Government shutdown at midnight on Thursday. The bill now moves to the House for a vote.

If the bill is not approved the US government will run out of money in a a matter of days, leaving it potentially unable to pay its outstanding obligations. A statement from the US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, stated that the federal government will run out of money it has already borrowed on or around 10 October.