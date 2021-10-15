A US Capitol police officer has been attacked by a woman holding a baseball bat, the agency has said in a statement.

The altercation took place on Friday morning around 9.30am. The woman, identified as 25-year-old Olivia Romero, was walking on First Street SW in Washington, DC carrying the bat, when she was approached by police.

When the officers moved towards the woman, she allegedly became angry and raised her bat. Police tried to remove the weapon from her, and during the struggle, she bit one of the officers, US Capitol Police said.

