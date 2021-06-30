Wimbledon returned this week and the Grand Slam competition has already thrown up some big surprises.

The Championships are the oldest tennis tournament in the world and unsurprisingly, it has some very strange traditions.

Some, of course, are very well known - including the fact that every player has to obey a strict all-white uniform rule. That means cream-colored clothing is not acceptable and competitors even have to wear white underwear.

But, there are a few even stranger traditions at Wimbledon, surrounding royal courtesy and choice of snack at the event.