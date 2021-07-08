Boris Becker has been criticised for comments he made about Marton Fucsovics’ fiancee while commentating on a match at Wimbledon.

When the cameras focused on Anett Boszormenyi watching in the crowd, he said: “They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary. I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty.”

Becker was soon criticised on social media, with some viewers accusing him of being sexist, while others said he had “crossed the line.”

The BBC have since released a statement defending the former Wimbledon champion, suggesting his “light-hearted comment was not intended to cause offense.”