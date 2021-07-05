British wildcard Emma Raducanu joked about not being prepared for her remarkable run at Wimbledon after beating Sorana Cirstea on Saturday.

"It’s funny because at the beginning when I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents were like, ‘aren’t you packing too many sets of match kit?’” the teenage sensation said during her on-court interview.

“I think I’m going to have to do some laundry tonight but I think they have a laundry service at the hotel so I’m all good guys!”